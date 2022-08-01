ñol

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is Rising: What's Happening?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 1, 2022 3:11 PM | 1 min read

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 2.99% to $97.30 Monday afternoon ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Advanced Micro Devices is expected to report revenue of $6.53 billion on EPS of $1.03.

Rosenblatt last week said it expects AMD's sales and EPS to beat its and the consensus estimates. Rosenblatt sees quarterly revenues driven by solid CPU and GPU share gains in consumer and data center segments, plus strength in broader-based Xilinx FPGA trends... Read More

See Also: Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $71.60.

