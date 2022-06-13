ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 1:37 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $14.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 36.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 661.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

Losers

  • Astra Space ASTR shares declined by 24.0% to $1.53 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.6 million, which is 143.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.4 million.
  • Renovare Environmental RENO shares fell 17.44% to $0.22. Trading volume for Renovare Environmental's stock is 589.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares fell 17.38% to $2.9. The current volume of 531.0K shares is 180.2% of Virgin Orbit Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $971.3 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 16.23% to $0.66. Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock declined by 15.56% to $3.91. Trading volume for Gol Intelligent Airlines's stock is 3.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • View VIEW stock decreased by 15.54% to $1.99. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 86.0% of View's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers