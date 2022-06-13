8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $14.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 36.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 661.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

Losers

Astra Space ASTR shares declined by 24.0% to $1.53 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.6 million, which is 143.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.4 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO shares fell 17.44% to $0.22. Trading volume for Renovare Environmental's stock is 589.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares fell 17.38% to $2.9. The current volume of 531.0K shares is 180.2% of Virgin Orbit Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $971.3 million.

Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 16.23% to $0.66. Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock declined by 15.56% to $3.91. Trading volume for Gol Intelligent Airlines's stock is 3.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

View VIEW stock decreased by 15.54% to $1.99. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 86.0% of View's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.8 million.

