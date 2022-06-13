Why Ford Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 7.50% to $11.78. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data.

Rising inflation and an increase in US Treasury yields has also weighed on the market. Growing inflation has caused economic slowdown fears, which have impacted the sector.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $11.76.