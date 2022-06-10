ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why RedBox Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 11:52 AM | 29 seconds read

RedBox Entertainment Inc RDBX shares are trading higher by 31.5% at $12.45 on above-average volume as the stock trends across social media platforms.

At the time of publication, RedBox is the #1-trending ticker on social media platform Stocktwits and has a session volume exceeding 27.82 million, well in excess of the average session volume of 17.25 million.

See Also: Apple Reportedly Plans For a Bevy Of Laptops Armed With Powerful In-House Chips

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RedBox has a 52-week high of $27.22 and a 52-week low of $1.61.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas