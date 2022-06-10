Why RedBox Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

RedBox Entertainment Inc RDBX shares are trading higher by 31.5% at $12.45 on above-average volume as the stock trends across social media platforms.

At the time of publication, RedBox is the #1-trending ticker on social media platform Stocktwits and has a session volume exceeding 27.82 million, well in excess of the average session volume of 17.25 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RedBox has a 52-week high of $27.22 and a 52-week low of $1.61.