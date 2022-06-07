8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $49.71 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, GitLab's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million, which is 344.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 23.44% to $3.58. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 547.6% of Quantum Computing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.

Losers

shares fell 21.0% to $5.53 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.7K, which is 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.9 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock fell 20.04% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 121.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.1 million.

stock declined by 13.9% to $11.77. The current volume of 77.1K shares is 107.9% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.3 million. Cipher Mining CIFR shares fell 12.2% to $1.8. Trading volume for Cipher Mining's stock is 327.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.