8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 1:46 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • GitLab GTLB stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $49.71 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, GitLab's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million, which is 344.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 23.44% to $3.58. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 547.6% of Quantum Computing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.

Losers

  • Transphorm TGAN shares fell 21.0% to $5.53 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.7K, which is 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.9 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock fell 20.04% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 121.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.1 million.
  • Cepton CPTN stock decreased by 15.36% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 284.6K, which is 85.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.3 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares declined by 14.91% to $4.68. Trading volume for Charge Enterprises's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.6 million.
  • Focus Universal FCUV stock declined by 13.9% to $11.77. The current volume of 77.1K shares is 107.9% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.3 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR shares fell 12.2% to $1.8. Trading volume for Cipher Mining's stock is 327.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

