What's Going On With Pinduoduo Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 1:52 PM | 1 min read

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading higher by 6.86% at $52.36. Strength is possibly due to hopes of a Shanghai reopening.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has otherwise weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in 2022. The IMF in April downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

See Also: Why C3.Ai Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Pinduoduo is the third- largest e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume and the largest platform by active buyer in China.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $143.11 and a 52-week low of $23.21.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas