What's Going On With Houston American Energy Stock Today?

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares are trading higher on above-average volume as the stock trends across social media platforms.

Houston American Energy's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 9.636 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 32.53 million at the time of publication.

According to Stocktwits, Houston American Energy was the number one trending stock for the day.



HUSA Price Action: Houston American Energy has traded between $1.07 and $16.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 42% at $5.34 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.