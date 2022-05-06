Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, are trading lower on continued volatility following Wednesday's Fed decision.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1… Read More

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $9.00.