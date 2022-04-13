So What's Going On With Carnival Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurants and leisure sectors, including Carnival Corp CCL, are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Tuesday weakness. Investors continue to assess inflation and Fed rate hike outlook as well as corporate earnings.

Travel-related stocks may also be trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS. Delta Air Lines reported quarterly losses of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.37. Delta Air Lines also reported quarterly sales of $8.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.76 billion by 6%... Read More

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 91 ships in its fleet at the end of fiscal 2021, with all of its capacity set to be redeployed by summer 2022.

Carnival is trading higher by 5.43% at $19.52. Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $14.94.