Why ZoomInfo Shares Are Falling In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

byHenry Khederian
February 15, 2022 5:08 pm
Why ZoomInfo Shares Are Falling In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI) shares are trading lower by 8.9% at $53.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results and issued guidance.

ZoomInfo reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 13 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $222.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $207.69 million by 7%. This is a 59% increase over sales of $139.70 million the same period last year.

"In 2021 we delivered a leading combination of growth and profitability, significantly expanded our platform, added more new customers than ever before, and drove record customer retention," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO.

"2021 was a transformative year for ZoomInfo, and we continue to execute our vision to deliver a comprehensive revenue operating system that reimagines how businesses go-to-market," Schuck stated.

ZoomInfo Technologies provides an intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals.

ZoomInfo has a 52-week high of $79.17 and a 52-week low of $37.86.

