QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-73.32
39901.12
-0.18%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Why Olink Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 14, 2022 1:25 pm
Olink Holding AB – ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) shares are trading lower by 6.2% at $18.10 Monday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Olink reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The company also reported $43.70 million in sales this quarter.

"Achieving or surpassing all of Olink's major operational milestones in 2021, our industry-leading execution is proof of the talent and drive of our entire organization," said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

"Olink entered the year in an exceptionally strong competitive position; with increased optimism about the proteomics market and high conviction in its leadership position, in 2022 and beyond."

Olink has a 52-week high of $42.20 and a 52-week low of $10.64.

