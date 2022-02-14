Why Olink Shares Are Falling

Olink Holding AB – ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) shares are trading lower by 6.2% at $18.10 Monday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Olink reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The company also reported $43.70 million in sales this quarter.

"Achieving or surpassing all of Olink's major operational milestones in 2021, our industry-leading execution is proof of the talent and drive of our entire organization," said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

"Olink entered the year in an exceptionally strong competitive position; with increased optimism about the proteomics market and high conviction in its leadership position, in 2022 and beyond."

Olink has a 52-week high of $42.20 and a 52-week low of $10.64.