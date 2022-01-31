Why AMD And NVIDIA Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of technology companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are trading higher as the sector rebounds following a sharp selloff this month.

Over the past month, AMD's stock has fallen about 24% from the $145 level to the $110 level.

Over the past month, NVIDIA's stock has fallen about 20% from the $295 level to the $235 level.

AMD's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at about $110 per share on Monday at the time of publication.

NVIDIA's stock was trading about 4.1% higher at about $237.75 per share.