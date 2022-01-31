QQQ
+ 6.77
345.03
+ 1.92%
BTC/USD
-105.78
37775.98
-0.28%
DIA
+ 0.61
346.50
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 3.28
438.67
+ 0.74%
TLT
-0.65
143.78
-0.45%
GLD
+ 0.67
166.43
+ 0.4%

Why AMD And NVIDIA Shares Are Rising Today

byRandy Elias
January 31, 2022 10:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why AMD And NVIDIA Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of technology companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are trading higher as the sector rebounds following a sharp selloff this month.

Over the past month, AMD's stock has fallen about 24% from the $145 level to the $110 level.

Over the past month, NVIDIA's stock has fallen about 20% from the $295 level to the $235 level.

AMD's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at about $110 per share on Monday at the time of publication.

NVIDIA's stock was trading about 4.1% higher at about $237.75 per share.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising Today

Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising Today

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter financial results.  read more
Why AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling

Why AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling

Shares of semiconductor and chip companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology. read more
Why Palantir Technologies, AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Why Palantir Technologies, AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more