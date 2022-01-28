Why Knightscope Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares are trading higher on post-IPO volatility.

The company's stock opened for trading in yesterday's session at around $14.44 per share before quickly selling-off.

Knightscope today announced one of the largest security companies in the United States and Knightscope channel partner, Securitas, added a Knightscope K5 to the security program of one of the largest finance companies in the nation.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report.

Knightscope's stock was trading about 125% higher at $13.30 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a high of $15.48 and a low of $5.91.