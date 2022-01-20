Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher amid overall market strength and a rebound in growth names. The move is also possibly related to anticipation of the company's fourth quarter earnings report.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

According to SwaggyStocks, Tesla is the second most mentioned stock of the day.

Over the past 4 trading sessions, Tesla's stock has dipped approximately 10% from the $1,100 level to the $1,000 level. The stock hit a low of about $990 during the 4-day period before bouncing back above the $1,000 level.

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 4.4% higher at $1,040 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.