QQQ
+ 5.51
360.97
+ 1.5%
BTC/USD
+ 1498.11
43158.12
+ 3.6%
DIA
+ 3.37
346.98
+ 0.96%
SPY
+ 5.28
446.47
+ 1.17%
TLT
+ 0.27
140.80
+ 0.19%
GLD
+ 0.03
172.05
+ 0.02%

Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

byRandy Elias
January 20, 2022 11:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher amid overall market strength and a rebound in growth names. The move is also possibly related to anticipation of the company's fourth quarter earnings report.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

According to SwaggyStocks, Tesla is the second most mentioned stock of the day.

Over the past 4 trading sessions, Tesla's stock has dipped approximately 10% from the $1,100 level to the $1,000 level. The stock hit a low of about $990 during the 4-day period before bouncing back above the $1,000 level.

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 4.4% higher at $1,040 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today Despite Elon Musk's Tweet?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today Despite Elon Musk's Tweet?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.35% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has shot up 16.1% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Tesla Shares Are Hitting The Brakes Today

Why Tesla Shares Are Hitting The Brakes Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading lower Thursday. Weakness may be the result of multiple reports showing the company has removed the Cybertruck production date from its website, which has caused delay concerns. read more
Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 12.6% to $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.6% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Tesla Shares Raced Higher Today

Why Tesla Shares Raced Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged higher Wednesday following a CnEVPost report suggesting the company's Giga Shanghai factory accounted for 51.7% of&nb read more