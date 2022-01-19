QQQ
-1.06
371.61
-0.29%
BTC/USD
-471.27
41880.85
-1.11%
DIA
-1.55
355.40
-0.44%
SPY
-1.53
458.02
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.47
138.63
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 2.72
166.68
+ 1.6%

Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia And Qualcomm Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 19, 2022 3:09 pm
Shares of companies in the semiconductor sector, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), are all trading lower on continued weakness amid recent strength in yields, which has pressured valuations.

The 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high of 1.85% on Tuesday and has marginally leveled off around the 1.82% level Wednesday afternoon. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

