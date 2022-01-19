Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia And Qualcomm Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the semiconductor sector, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), are all trading lower on continued weakness amid recent strength in yields, which has pressured valuations.

The 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high of 1.85% on Tuesday and has marginally leveled off around the 1.82% level Wednesday afternoon. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

