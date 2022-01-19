QQQ
Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 19, 2022 11:29 am
ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading higher after the company announced EU approval of TAVNEOS for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis.

“European Union approval of TAVNEOS represents the third major global sector to recognize the value of this long-awaited new treatment for the debilitating and often deadly disease of ANCA-associated vasculitis,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx.

“We congratulate our alliance partner, Vifor Pharma, for this significant achievement as we welcome the opportunity for our alliance to serve ANCA patients.”

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer.

ChemoCentryx has a 52-week high of $70.29 and a 52-week low of $9.53.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower after FDA briefing documents for avacopan identified areas of concern, which raised "uncertainties about the interpretability" of data and the "clinical meaningfulness" of results.
The European Union has approved ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) Tavneos (avacopan) for ANCA-associated vasculitis.