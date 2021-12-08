QQQ
What's Going On With Digital World Acquisition Corp Shares Today?

byAdam Eckert
December 8, 2021 2:15 pm
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is surging on above-average volume Wednesday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp has announced plans to merge with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group. The company has plans to build a social media platform called Trump Social.

Related Link: 7 Details We Learned From The Donald Trump SPAC: PIPE, SEC, User Forecasts And Revenue Projections

On Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group confirmed congressman Devin Nunes will leave the House to begin his role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Nunes is set to retire from Congress and assume his role as Trump Media & Technology Group CEO in January.

Wednesday's trading volume was approaching 20 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Digital World Acquisition Corp was also among the top three most mentioned stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

DWAC Price Action: Digital World Acquisition Corp has traded as high as $175 and as low as $9.84 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 13.40% at $57.85 at time of publication.

Photo: Gage Skidmore from Flickr.

