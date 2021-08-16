fbpx

QQQ
-1.22
370.04
-0.33%
DIA
-0.04
355.43
-0.01%
SPY
-0.36
446.28
-0.08%
TLT
+ 0.64
147.91
+ 0.43%
GLD
+ 0.78
165.61
+ 0.47%

What's Up With Tencent Music's Stock Hitting A New 52-Week Low Monday?

byHenry Khederian
August 16, 2021 1:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) shares are trading lower by 8.5% at $8.96 Monday afternoon following a report suggesting the company is planning to delay its Hong Kong listing. Chinese stocks are under pressure following weak China retail and production data. Investors are also awaiting the company's Q2 earnings report scheduled for today after the close.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are trading lower by 17.5% over the past 5 sessions and 68.4% over the past six months amid ongoing regulatory fears.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $8.90.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With Tencent Music's Stock Trading Lower Thursday?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower by 5.1% at $9.92 Thursday afternoon. The dip is possibly due to overall Chinese market weakness, which has been driven by COVID-19 concerns and regulatory fears. read more

Why Tencent Music Entertainment Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $23 to $14. The stock may also be down with overall Chinese markets, which are lower for the session. read more

Why Tencent Music Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $12.35 on reports Chinese antitrust authorities will order the company to give up its music label exclusivity. read more

What's Happening With Tencent Music Stock?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower by 2.1% at $14.98 in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. read more