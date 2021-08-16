What's Up With Tencent Music's Stock Hitting A New 52-Week Low Monday?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) shares are trading lower by 8.5% at $8.96 Monday afternoon following a report suggesting the company is planning to delay its Hong Kong listing. Chinese stocks are under pressure following weak China retail and production data. Investors are also awaiting the company's Q2 earnings report scheduled for today after the close.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are trading lower by 17.5% over the past 5 sessions and 68.4% over the past six months amid ongoing regulatory fears.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $8.90.