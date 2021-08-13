Why GreenVision's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Greenvision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GRNV) shares are trading higher after Helbiz announced it completed its business combination with GreenVision Acquisition.

Helbiz also reported the combined company will not meet Nasdaq's initial listing requirements of a $15 million free trading public float and 1 million free trading shares.

Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, commented, "I want to thank our outstanding team at Helbiz for their hard work in making this dream a reality. The public debut of Helbiz is a significant milestone, not only for us as a company, but for the rapidly growing micro-mobility industry. This transportation revolution has allowed us to advance our mission to solve first-and-last-mile mobility needs for cities around the world with zero impact on the environment."

"Now operating in 35 international cities, we are committed to providing safe, innovative micro-mobility solutions that are needed to reduce each city's congestion, pollution and carbon footprint. With this new funding, we look forward to making life better in even more cities around the world," Palella stated.

Greenvision has a 52-week high of $25.30 and a 52-week low of $7.70.