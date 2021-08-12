What's Up With Tencent Music's Stock Trading Lower Thursday?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) shares are trading lower by 5.1% at $9.92 Thursday afternoon. The dip is possibly due to overall Chinese market weakness, which has been driven by COVID-19 concerns and regulatory fears.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are trading lower by 19.7% over the past month and 62.4% over the past six months amid ongoing regulatory fears.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $9.51.