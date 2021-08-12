fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.24
364.97
+ 0.34%
DIA
-0.26
355.20
-0.07%
SPY
+ 0.87
442.92
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.41
146.89
-0.28%
GLD
+ 0.01
163.99
+ 0.01%

What's Up With Tencent Music's Stock Trading Lower Thursday?

byHenry Khederian
August 12, 2021 2:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) shares are trading lower by 5.1% at $9.92 Thursday afternoon. The dip is possibly due to overall Chinese market weakness, which has been driven by COVID-19 concerns and regulatory fears.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are trading lower by 19.7% over the past month and 62.4% over the past six months amid ongoing regulatory fears.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $9.51.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Tencent Music Entertainment Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $23 to $14. The stock may also be down with overall Chinese markets, which are lower for the session. read more

Why Tencent Music Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $12.35 on reports Chinese antitrust authorities will order the company to give up its music label exclusivity. read more

What's Happening With Tencent Music Stock?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower by 2.1% at $14.98 in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. read more

Understanding Tencent Music Enter Gr's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $10.84. read more