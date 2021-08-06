Why Shares Of Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Clearlake Capital for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction will have an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.

The company on Thursday also reported better-than-expected Q2 results, beating analyst consensus estimates for both sales and EPS.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide.

At the time of publication, Cornerstone OnDemand shares were trading higher by 13.5% at $56.65.