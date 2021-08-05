So What's Up With SeaWorld's Stock Popping Off Today?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) shares are trading higher by 14% at $49.92 Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

SeaWorld Entertainment reported second-quarter EPS of $1.59 which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents per share. SeaWorld Entertainment also reported sales of $439.80 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $333.49 million.

"I am pleased to report that, despite continuing to operate in a highly challenging and COVID-19 impacted environment, momentum from the first quarter continued into the second quarter and we delivered strong second quarter financial results – including record revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment operates in the United States leisure industry. SeaWorld's core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week high of $58.26 and a 52-week low of $14.87.