fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.13
365.22
+ 0.58%
DIA
+ 1.88
346.11
+ 0.54%
SPY
+ 1.87
437.11
+ 0.43%
TLT
-0.78
151.84
-0.52%
GLD
-0.77
170.30
-0.45%

Why Astra's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 5, 2021 1:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) is surging higher Thursday after the company set a launch window for its first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force.

The launch window will begin on Aug. 27 and will be open through Sept. 11. Astra is under contract to perform a second launch later this year.

“We’re excited to kick off a multi-launch campaign with the Space Force. This orbital demonstration launch allows our team to verify numerous upgrades to our launch system," said Chris Kemp, founder, chairman and CEO of Astra.

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet.

Astra is a technology company that provides space services, including satellite launch services and other space services, based on a proprietary, vertically integrated technology platform.

At last check Thursday, Astra was up 33.20% at $10.99.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

Astra Space Shares Skyrocket On Multi-Launch Contract And First Launch With Department Of Defense

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Astra Space

On Friday, shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.37. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 117 stocks made new 52-week lows. read more