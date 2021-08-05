Why Astra's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) is surging higher Thursday after the company set a launch window for its first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force.

The launch window will begin on Aug. 27 and will be open through Sept. 11. Astra is under contract to perform a second launch later this year.

“We’re excited to kick off a multi-launch campaign with the Space Force. This orbital demonstration launch allows our team to verify numerous upgrades to our launch system," said Chris Kemp, founder, chairman and CEO of Astra.

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet.

Astra is a technology company that provides space services, including satellite launch services and other space services, based on a proprietary, vertically integrated technology platform.

At last check Thursday, Astra was up 33.20% at $10.99.