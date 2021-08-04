fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

Why Are Roku Shares Trading Lower Today?

byBrent Slava
August 4, 2021 6:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Roku Inc (NASADQ: ROKU) shares traded lower during Wednesday's after-hours session despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and solid third-quarter guidance.

 

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share. The figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.12 per share.

 

Sales totaled $645 million, compared to a $618.5 million analyst estimate. Total sales were up 81% on a year-over-year basis.

Roku said it expects third-quarter sales around $680 million at the midpoint of its guidance range. This was better than the $645 million analyst consensus estimate.

 

The company's gross profit for next quarter is expected around $320 million.

 

Company CEO Anthony Wood said, "Roku delivered a strong second quarter, with record revenue growth that was driven by exceptional performance in platform monetization. Audiences, content, and advertisers continue their shift to TV streaming around the globe, and Roku is a key enabler of this long-term secular trend. We more than doubled monetized video ad impressions year-over-year, and leading media companies are increasingly turning to Roku’s tools to grow their DTC (direct to consumer) services."

 

Shares traded down more than 8% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock last traded at $384.99.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Roku And Nvidia Are Trading Higher Today

Mega-cap tech stocks Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both opened up and are trading higher today. read more

Why Roku Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher by 6% at $367.90 following news that legislation proposed by the U.S. Congress could lead to the largest technology companies in the world getting broken up for possible anti-competitive practices. read more

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results and issued revenue guidance above estimates. read more

Why Is Roku's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower following a report the YouTubeTV app was removed from the company's channel store amid a contract dispute with Google. read more