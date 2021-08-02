Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its July 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021, representing a 124.5% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,702 ES8s, 3,669 ES6s, and 2,560 EC6s. As of July 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 125,528 vehicles.

NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China.

NIO's stock was trading about 2% higher at $45.57 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $12.46.