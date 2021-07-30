fbpx

QQQ
-1.64
368.12
-0.45%
DIA
-1.23
352.05
-0.35%
SPY
-1.75
442.40
-0.4%
TLT
+ 0.80
148.02
+ 0.54%
GLD
-1.39
172.56
-0.81%

Understanding Hut 8 Mining's Unusual Options Activity

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 1:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $4.57 following the option alert.

  • Sentiment: BULLISH
  • Option Type: SWEEP
  • Trade Type: CALL
  • Expiration Date: 2021-09-17
  • Strike Price: $5.00
  • Volume: 580
  • Open Interest: 1566

Three Indications Of Unusual Options Activity

Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

The trading of a contract with an expiration date in the distant future is another sign of unusual activity. Generally, additional time until a contract expires increases the potential for it to reach its strike price and grow its time value. Time value is important in this context because it represents the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying asset.

“Out of the money” contracts are unusual because they are purchased with a strike price far from the underlying asset price. “Out of the money” occurs when the underlying price is under the strike price on a call option, or above the strike price on a put option. Buyers and sellers try to take advantage of a large profit margin in these instances because they are expecting the value of the underlying asset to change dramatically in the future.

Bullish And Bearish Sentiments

Options are “bullish” when a call is purchased at/near ask price or a put is sold at/near bid price. Options are “bearish” when a call is sold at/near bid price or a put is bought at/near ask price.

These observations are made without knowing the investor’s true intent by purchasing these options contracts. The activity is suggestive of these strategies, but an observer cannot be sure if a bettor is playing the contract outright or if the options bettor is hedging a large underlying position in common stock. For the latter case, bullish options activity may be less meaningful than the exposure a large investor has on their short position in common stock.

Using These Options Strategies

Unusual options activity is an advantageous strategy that may greatly reward an investor if they are highly skilled, but for the less experienced trader, it should remain as another tool to make an educated investment decision while taking other observations into account.

For more information to understand options alerts, visit https://pro.benzinga.help/en/articles/1769505-how-do-i-understand-options-alerts

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 38% to $5.83 after the company announced it entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology Inc. The stock is also trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin. read more

40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares rose 73.6% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday. read more

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) jumped 89.2% to settle at $15.70. read more