Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 30, 2021 10:40 am
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) shares are trading higher along with other masks, PPE and respiratory product makers after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox.

Reports suggested the delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold, the 1918 Spanish flu, smallpox, Ebola, MERS and SARS.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the United States.

Alpha Pro Tech's stock was trading about 8.3% higher at $11.27 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $6.97.

