Why Zendesk Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) shares are trading lower by 12% at $132.80 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Zendesk with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $186 to $175.

Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite.

Zendesk's software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self-service, phone, chat, messaging and email.

Zendesk has a 52-week high of $166.60 and a 52-week low of $85.19.