fbpx

QQQ
-1.58
368.06
-0.43%
DIA
-1.11
351.93
-0.32%
SPY
-1.78
442.43
-0.4%
TLT
+ 0.71
148.11
+ 0.48%
GLD
-1.27
172.44
-0.74%

Why Zendesk Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

byHenry Khederian
July 30, 2021 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) shares are trading lower by 12% at $132.80 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Zendesk with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $186 to $175.

Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite.

Zendesk's software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self-service, phone, chat, messaging and email.

Zendesk has a 52-week high of $166.60 and a 52-week low of $85.19.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Zendesk

On Friday, shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $129.21. read more

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 50.9% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced its eryaspase was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. read more

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. read more