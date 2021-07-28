What's Up With Xilinx Shares Today?

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $138.21 after its merger partner AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) reported strong Q2 results. Xilinx reports Q1 results after the close today.

Xilinx is the leader in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.

Xilinx has a 52-week high of $154.93 and a 52-week low of $96.71.