Why Trade Desk Shares Are Moving Today

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded higher by 9.5% at $81.15 Friday afternoon after Stephens and Co. upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

The Trade Desk is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices.

Trade Desk's products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising and others.

The Trade Desk has a 52-week high of $97.28 and a 52-week low of $40.40.