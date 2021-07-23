fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.25
359.70
+ 1.17%
DIA
+ 2.33
345.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.31
431.15
+ 0.99%
TLT
-1.00
150.50
-0.67%
GLD
-0.56
169.65
-0.33%

Why Trade Desk Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
July 23, 2021 4:34 pm
Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded higher by 9.5% at $81.15 Friday afternoon after Stephens and Co. upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

The Trade Desk is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices.

Trade Desk's products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising and others.

The Trade Desk has a 52-week high of $97.28 and a 52-week low of $40.40.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

