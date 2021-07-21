Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are trading higher after the company announced dosing of COVID-19 patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial for COVIDROPS, a neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2.

Sorrento Therapeutics is a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

At the time of publication, Sorrento Therapeutics shares were trading 8.34% higher at $9.03. The stock has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

