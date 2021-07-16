Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company's Fubo Gaming subsidiary and The Cordish Companies announced the completion of a market access agreement for the forthcoming mobile Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania.

'Our agreement with The Cordish Companies will bring Fubo Sportsbook to consumers in Pennsylvania, expanding our sportsbook's reach to at least four states,' said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV.

FuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets.

fuboTV's stock was trading about 3.1% higher at $26.49 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.29 and a 52-week low of $8.26.