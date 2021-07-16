fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 16, 2021 10:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company's Fubo Gaming subsidiary and The Cordish Companies announced the completion of a market access agreement for the forthcoming mobile Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania.

'Our agreement with The Cordish Companies will bring Fubo Sportsbook to consumers in Pennsylvania, expanding our sportsbook's reach to at least four states,' said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV.

FuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets. 

fuboTV's stock was trading about 3.1% higher at $26.49 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.29 and a 52-week low of $8.26.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $27.40 in Thursday's after-hours session after its Fubo Gaming subsidiary and The Cordish Companies, announced the completion of a market access agreement for the forthcoming mobile Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania. read more

Why FuboTV Is Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) is trading higher Tuesday morning after announcing its Russell 3000 index inclusion.  read more

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its FuboTV app today launched on LG webOS smart TVs in the U.S. Starting today, LG customers can enjoy more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels from fuboTV. read more

What's Up With FuboTV Stock Popping Off Today?

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher by 19.5% at $21.12 in Wednesday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter and FY21 sales guidance above estimates. read more