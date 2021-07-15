What's Going On With Takung Art Stock Today?

Shares of Takung Art Co Ltd (AMEX:TKAT) are trading significantly higher Thursday on above-average volume.

The average daily volume for the stock is about 1.8 million. At the time ofpublication, the daily volume was already nearing 20 million shares.

Takung Art provides a secure and easy way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in fine art. The stock became popular among retail traders amid the rise in popularity of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, earlier this year.

Takung Art was one of the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at the time of publication.

Price Action: Takung Art has traded as high as $74.11 and as low as 77 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 18.10% at $8.17.