Why Shares Of Orbsat Are Trading Higher Today

byBill Haddad
July 13, 2021 12:13 pm
Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Global Telesat Communications unit was approved as a Gold-Supplier on Alibaba.com.

Orbsat provides mobile satellite services solutions for various connectivity services in the US and internationally. GTCTrack is the company’s subscription-based portal that allows managers to track and control assets in near-real-time. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons.

At the time of publication, shares of Orbsat were trading 44.8% higher at $9.66. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

