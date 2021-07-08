fbpx
QQQ
-2.49
363.44
-0.69%
DIA
-3.21
350.13
-0.93%
SPY
-4.00
438.46
-0.92%
TLT
+ 0.53
147.51
+ 0.36%
GLD
-0.32
169.08
-0.19%

Why Carver Bancorp Shares Are Surging Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 8, 2021 2:55 pm
Why Carver Bancorp Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are trading higher as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name.

At the time of publication, the stock has a session volume of 81.7 million shares, compared to the 100-day average of 675,725 shares. According to shortvolume.com, the company had a short interest volume of 1.6 million shares.

See Also: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Inc is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary. The bank offers a wide range of financial solutions to meet customers personal banking.

Carver Bancorp shares were trading about 200% higher at $31.73 on Thursday. The company earlier set a new 52-week high of $38.74 and has a 52-week low of $5.15.

Carver Bancorp Shares Resume Trade, Up 230%