Why Carver Bancorp Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are trading higher as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name.

At the time of publication, the stock has a session volume of 81.7 million shares, compared to the 100-day average of 675,725 shares. According to shortvolume.com, the company had a short interest volume of 1.6 million shares.

Carver Bancorp Inc is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary. The bank offers a wide range of financial solutions to meet customers personal banking.

Carver Bancorp shares were trading about 200% higher at $31.73 on Thursday. The company earlier set a new 52-week high of $38.74 and has a 52-week low of $5.15.