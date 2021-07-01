fbpx
QQQ
-0.04
354.47
-0.01%
DIA
+ 1.19
343.76
+ 0.34%
SPY
+ 2.27
425.80
+ 0.53%
TLT
-0.30
144.65
-0.21%
GLD
+ 0.57
165.07
+ 0.34%

Why Coinbase Shares Are Moving Again Today

byRandy Elias
July 1, 2021 3:24 pm
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading lower in sympathy with other bitcoin-related stocks amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets.

Coinbase shares were trading about 4% lower at $243.03 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.00.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The company was also granted the cryptocurrency exchange permission by Germany's financial regulatory authority, BaFin, to continue its operations in Germany. read more

What's Up With Coinbase Today?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher Monday after Germany's financial regulatory authority, BaFin, granted the cryptocurrency exchange permission to continue its operations in Germany.  read more

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) were trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recovers from recent lows. read more

Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several crypto-related companies are trading lower after the China Central Bank summoned some banks and payment institutions on crypto speculations and urged banks and payment companies to promptly cut payment channels for cryptocurrency trading. read more