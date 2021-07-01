Why Coinbase Shares Are Moving Again Today

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading lower in sympathy with other bitcoin-related stocks amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets.

Coinbase shares were trading about 4% lower at $243.03 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.00.