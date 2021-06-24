Why Trade Desk's Stock Is Surging Today

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are trading higher amid strength in advertising technology stocks after Google announced it's delaying the phase-out of third-party cookies on Chrome until 2023.

The Trade Desk is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers.

Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices.

The Trade Desk shares are trading about 16.6% higher at $76.23 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $97.28 and a 52-week low of $38.85.