fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.90
335.86
+ 0.27%
DIA
+ 0.36
345.98
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.64
421.64
+ 0.15%

Why Is AMC Entertainment's Stock Trading Lower Today?

byRandy Elias
June 9, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is AMC Entertainment's Stock Trading Lower Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a recent retail-driven surge in the name.

Over the past couple of weeks, retail and Reddit traders have targeted stocks such as AMC as the stock has been trending across social media platforms.

See Also: How To Buy AMC Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC's stock was trading down 7.9% at $50.70 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Clover Health And ContextLogic Are Surging Today

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) and ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) are surging in premarket trading as retail traders attempt to push the stocks higher.  read more

Why Kodak Stock Is On A Roll Today

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is trading significantly higher on above-average volume Tuesday following increasing interest from retail investors.  read more

What's Going On With GameStop And AMC Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) surged higher Tuesday morning before paring those gains, as the troop of retail traders who refer to themselves as "apes" conti read more

Why GameStop Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher by 13.4% to $272.24 Monday afternoon, potentially in anticipation of its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9. read more