Why Is AMC Entertainment's Stock Trading Lower Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a recent retail-driven surge in the name.

Over the past couple of weeks, retail and Reddit traders have targeted stocks such as AMC as the stock has been trending across social media platforms.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC's stock was trading down 7.9% at $50.70 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.