Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
June 7, 2021 9:50 am
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its FuboTV app today launched on LG webOS smart TVs in the U.S.

Starting today, LG customers can enjoy more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels from fuboTV.

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content.

FuboTV's stock was trading about 7% higher at $28.88 on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $62.29 and a 52-week low of $8.12.

