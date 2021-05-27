fbpx
Why Lantheus Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 3:23 pm
Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA approval of PYLARIFY injection.

Lantheus is currently up 15.06% to a price of $22.32. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.70 million, about 642.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 731.50 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Lantheus Holdings's stock was $21.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $24.26 and a low of $10.52 in the past 52 weeks.

