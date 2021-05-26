fbpx
Why Skyline Champion's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:32 pm
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Skyline Champion's stock is trading up 18.06% to a price of $51.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 948.07 thousand, which is approximately 289.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 327.95 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $44.22 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $47.91 and fallen to a low of $21.31.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

