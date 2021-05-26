fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Why GSX Techedu's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:31 pm
GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

GSX Techedu's stock has been falling Wednesday, down 7.07% to a price of $18.61. The stock's volume is currently 17.56 million, which is roughly 183.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.55 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $23.41 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $28.51 and fallen to a low of $18.6.

