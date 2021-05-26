Why GSX Techedu's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

GSX Techedu's stock has been falling Wednesday, down 7.07% to a price of $18.61. The stock's volume is currently 17.56 million, which is roughly 183.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.55 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $23.41 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $28.51 and fallen to a low of $18.6.

