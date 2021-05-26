Why Build-A-Bear Workshop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock is trading up 33.81% to a price of $13.6. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.66 million, about 1147.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 231.66 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $10.67 and fallen to a low of $1.92.

