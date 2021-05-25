Why MakeMyTrip's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

MakeMyTrip's stock is trading up 3.55% to a price of $26.82. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 374.54 thousand, about 75.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 493.18 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $28.71 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $39.02 and fallen to a low of $13.51.

