fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.26
332.25
+ 0.08%
DIA
-0.84
344.80
-0.24%
SPY
-0.92
420.09
-0.22%
TLT
+ 1.24
136.94
+ 0.9%
GLD
+ 1.52
174.83
+ 0.86%

Why TrueCar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company added $75 million to its buyback plan.

TrueCar's stock is trading up 10.0% to a price of $5.49. The stock's volume is currently 1.73 million, which is roughly 203.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 853.25 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.72 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.47 and fallen to a low of $2.46.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in TrueCar's Stock Today

TrueCar's Stock Price And Volume Action TrueCar's (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock is trading up 4.24% to a price of $5.42. The stock's volume is currently 502.26 thousand, which is roughly 56.95% of its recent 30-day volume average of 881.93 thousand. read more

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 28.4% to $10.17 following reports indicating equipment billings increased 50% in April compared to the prior year's period. read more

56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares jumped 77% to $4.321. read more