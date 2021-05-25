Why TrueCar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company added $75 million to its buyback plan.

TrueCar's stock is trading up 10.0% to a price of $5.49. The stock's volume is currently 1.73 million, which is roughly 203.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 853.25 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.72 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $6.47 and fallen to a low of $2.46.

