Why RH's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

RH (NYSE:RH) shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $575 to $700.

RH is currently up 3.68% to a price of $638.48. The stock's volume is currently 504.60 thousand, which is roughly 95.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 525.71 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $612.99 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $733.05 and fallen to a low of $185.38.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.