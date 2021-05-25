fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.31
332.20
+ 0.09%
DIA
-0.73
344.69
-0.21%
SPY
-0.82
419.99
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.24
136.95
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 1.51
174.84
+ 0.86%

Why RH's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:35 pm
RH (NYSE:RH) shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $575 to $700.

RH is currently up 3.68% to a price of $638.48. The stock's volume is currently 504.60 thousand, which is roughly 95.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 525.71 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $612.99 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $733.05 and fallen to a low of $185.38.

