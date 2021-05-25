fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.26
332.25
+ 0.08%
DIA
-0.77
344.73
-0.22%
SPY
-0.85
420.02
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.18
137.00
+ 0.85%
GLD
+ 1.50
174.85
+ 0.85%

Why Boston Beer Co's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:33 pm
Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares are trading higher after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $1,340 price target.

Boston Beer is currently up 4.85% to a price of $1098.67. The stock's volume is currently 288.79 thousand, which is roughly 194.42% of its recent 30-day volume average of 148.54 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1163.08 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $1349.98 and fallen to a low of $498.29.

