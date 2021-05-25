Why Boston Beer Co's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares are trading higher after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $1,340 price target.

Boston Beer is currently up 4.85% to a price of $1098.67. The stock's volume is currently 288.79 thousand, which is roughly 194.42% of its recent 30-day volume average of 148.54 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1163.08 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $1349.98 and fallen to a low of $498.29.

