Why KE Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares are trading lower following a report indicating Chinese regulators are investigating alleged anti-competitive practices by the company.

KE Holdings is currently down 3.66% to a price of $50.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.23 million, which is approximately 248.86% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.92 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $54.41 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $79.4 and as low as $31.79.

