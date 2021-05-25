fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.27
332.24
+ 0.08%
DIA
-0.77
344.73
-0.22%
SPY
-0.85
420.02
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.18
137.00
+ 0.85%
GLD
+ 1.51
174.84
+ 0.86%

Why KE Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares are trading lower following a report indicating Chinese regulators are investigating alleged anti-competitive practices by the company.

KE Holdings is currently down 3.66% to a price of $50.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.23 million, which is approximately 248.86% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.92 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $54.41 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $79.4 and as low as $31.79.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 18% to $6.77 in pre-market trading as traders circulated abstract from American Society Of Clinical Oncology website. read more

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares surged 69.7% to close at $11.81 on Monday following Q2 results. The company’s earnings came in at $0.02 per share, while revenue jumped 44% to $7.716 million. read more