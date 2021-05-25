fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.16
332.35
+ 0.05%
DIA
-0.78
344.74
-0.23%
SPY
-0.93
420.10
-0.22%
TLT
+ 1.21
136.97
+ 0.88%
GLD
+ 1.51
174.85
+ 0.85%

Why GrafTech International's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:30 pm
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of common stock by existing stockholders.

GrafTech is currently down 4.39% to a price of $13.24. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 7.93 million, about 282.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.81 million.

The 50-day moving average price of GrafTech International's stock was $12.43 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $14.16 and a low of $5.87 in the past 52 weeks.

