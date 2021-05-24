fbpx
Why Verastem's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 24, 2021 1:44 pm
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for VS-6766 with defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer.

Verastem's stock is trading up 25.08% to a price of $3.88. The stock's current volume for the day is 14.14 million, which is approximately 723.89% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.95 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Verastem's stock was $2.73 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.29 and a low of $1.08 in the past 52 weeks.

